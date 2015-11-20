Helping Homeless Veterans: What you can do in your area

Following the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris, a debate has sparked across the United States about whether or not states should accept Syrian refugees.

The topic has led many people in the Toledo-area to wonder why there’s a push to help refugees before homeless veterans in the U.S.

In response, WTOL 11 wants to help you find local ways to help veterans.

The National Coalition for Homeless Veterans provides the following list of ways to help on their website:

Support emergency shelters

Volunteer as mentors, counselors or legal aides

Raise funds for programs

Volunteer at Stand Down programs

Develop Homeless Veteran Burial Programs

Veteran in crisis? Dial 1.877.424.3838 for 24/7 assistance.

Visit the organization's website for further details on how to help veterans. You can also find a list of homeless veteran service providers in each state here.



