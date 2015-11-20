Semi driver follows GPS, smashes into overpass

Traffic was held up at Hawley and Western Avenue Friday morning after a semi driver smashed his truck into an overpass.

Toledo police say the driver followed his GPS through the area and did not realize the bridge’s height.

Officials on scene said the crash did not appear to have caused structural damage to the bridge.

No one was injured from the crash, but the road was closed while crews moved the truck.

