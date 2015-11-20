Girls on the Run participate in first 5k Saturday

Saturday is a big day for hundreds of 3rd through 5th grade girls who will be running in their first 5k.

It’s all part of a program called Girls on the Run, a local council serving over 300 girls in the Toledo-area.

But the self-esteem building program not only helps the girls discover the confidence they need in their pre-teen years, it also teaches them about healthy

lifestyles while training them to run a 5k.

Teams of 10 to 20 girls meet twice a week during the 10 week program. The meetings are centered around the non-profit organization's mission: To inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum, which creatively integrates running.

Girls are encouraged to set goals and are encouraged along the way by their teammates and coaches.

At the end of the 10 week program the girls participate in a 5k race, which will be held at the Shops at Fallen Timbers Saturday.

Events begin at 7:30 a.m. in Celebration Village. The race gets underway at 9 a.m.

Over 1,000 runners are expected and members of the community are encouraged to come out and cheer these first time runners on to the finish line.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.