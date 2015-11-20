Evacuation canceled in McClure after semi carrying ethanol overturns on SR-65

State Route 65 was temporarily closed late Friday morning after a semi rolled over with 8,000 gallons of ethanol inside.

The accident occurred between county roads L and K, just south of McClure in Henry County. The driver left the POET ethanol plant in Leipsic. As he was northbound on 65, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Deputy Director Nick Nye says the truck may have just drifted off the right side of the road. The rig, full of the ethanol, overturned onto its side.

First responders rushed to the scene to assess what spilled out. An evacuation zone was set up within a half mile of the accident, but there was only one home in the danger zone, and no one was home at the time.

A witness pulled the injured driver out of the truck and he was flown to a Toledo hospital. His name and condition are not known.

Some of the ethanol managed to leak out when the truck overturned.

“Where it had leaked out was the overhead latch up top,” explained Nye. “Fire (department) had worked on shoring and cribbing to get that valve closed up as much as possible.”

Nye said just a small amount of ethanol leaked out but they wanted to make sure a hole was drilled into the leaking compartment to clear the rest of it out before the truck was pulled upright. The company

that owns the truck safely removed the ethanol that wasn't leaking into a truck nearby.

Officials say it was a potentially dangerous situation that never got out of control.

“In a confined environment, that vapor can explode, but the immediate danger is fire, so you try to eliminate as many factors that can contribute to a fire as possible,” Nye said. “Obviously today we did get lucky and there was no fire.”

Nye says this is the third such accident in the McClure area in recent years involving an overturned semi with ethanol. In one incident, he said a fire broke out after the accident but the ethanol then burned off.

