Christmas Tree Lighting at Levis Commons Saturday

If you haven't embraced it yet, the 11th annual Tree Lighting in Perrysburg is the perfect opportunity to get into the holiday spirit.

Thousands of people from around northwest Ohio come together for the event, cheering, singing and celebrating the season.

Casey Pogan is a Marketing Director for the Town Center at Levis Commons. She says they are expecting more than 5,000 people to partake in the festivities Saturday night.

Pogan encourages families young and old to join in, as there will be entertainment for all ages. And of course, the man in the big red suit will also be there to light up the night.

Plus, you can't forget the main event where the boulevard will literally light up, as the switch for the enormous decorated tree will be flipped promptly at 8 p.m.

Pogan says they are especially excited this year, as the tree rivals that of Rockefeller Center in New York.

Santa Claus arrives by sleigh at 6 p.m. Entertainers take the stage shortly after.

Pogan says don't forget to bring a toy to donate to the Lucas County Children Services who will be there collecting donations for children in need this holiday season.

All the fun is happening in Levis Commons November 21.

