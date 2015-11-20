Sen. Sherrod Brown discusses visa program loophole with WTOL 11

Close a loophole that can make America vulnerable. That was the message from Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) who spoke to WTOL's Viviana Hurtado as lawmakers debate how to keep America safe after the deadly terror attacks in Paris.

The senator expressed opposition to the bill that would limit Syrian refugees coming to America, which cleared a hurdle when it passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday. President Obama has vowed to veto this legislation.

Sen. Brown is throwing his support behind a plan in the Senate that would limit the visa waiver program. The program allows citizens from certain countries, such as Great Britain, to enter the U.S. with only a passport, in this way bypassing the more rigorous screening a visa requires. The fear is that a potential terrorist could slip through if traveling with a passport from one of the pre-approved countries.

"The problem with that is that someone can carry a French [or] German passport and be trained as an ISIS fighter, and come back," Brown said. "It will be stamped in the passport that they were in Syria, but they can still get into the U.S. with no visa. We just want to close that loophole."

When asked if he had any knowledge of people with connections to terrorists who had entered the U.S. through the visa waiver program, Sen. Brown would not answer, citing the classified nature of certain intelligence information. But he indicated concern from some in Washington.

“I know what can happen and what authorities fear can happen if Congress doesn't get its act in gear," he said. "That means instead of passing these bills like we've seen in the House of Representatives, that we only let, Christians are allowed into the U.S. or whatever, that we close this loophole. Congress can do that. And we close this gun loophole.”

He is referring to the ability to legally buy an assault weapon at a gun show, a gun store, or online. Our current polarized political climate has stalled gun reform in Congress, despite mass shootings such as the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

Viviana asked the senator if, to save legislation restricting the visa waiver program, he would be willing to abandon the assault weapon ban portion of the plan if it turns out to be a poison pill for Republicans.

"It's despicable if I have colleagues that won't close the visa waiver loophole because they need to stand up for the gun lobby," he responded. "I understand your question, but I just think it's just despicable...There's no reason that anybody suspected of terrorism should ever be able to buy an assault weapon or any other gun in the United States of America. Period. Ever.”

