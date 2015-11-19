Toledo-area gas prices at lowest of the season

Good news for drivers, gas prices are at some of their lowest points of the season in Toledo.

"The average today across Northwest Ohio is about $1.79 a gallon. That's down almost $0.10 cents a gallon since midnight so prices are falling very quickly," said Patrick DeHaan, Senior Petroleum Analyst for Gasbuddy.com.

According to Dehaan, there are three key factors that are contributing to the d rop.

"A combination of falling oil prices, a seasonal d rop in gasoline demand, and a refinery maintenance season that is just about wrapping up, is putting downward pressure on gas prices and bringing some of the lowest prices we've seen in months," said DeHaan.

But he says if those factors fluctuate, we could see some changes at the pump.

"Unless wholesale oil and the price of gasoline continue to d rop, we may see a stall out in prices. And in some cases these cheapest prices that currently are in the 1.50's may see a slight bump up," said DeHaan.

Still, DeHaan says we can expect the trend of lower prices to stick around till after the first of the year.

"By and large for the next few months, I would expect prices, most days, to remain under two dollars a gallon," said DeHaan.

Dehaan also had this tip for drivers, he says if you see gas prices spike, avoid buying gas, because generally after those spikes, gas prices always go back down.

