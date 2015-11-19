Great American Smokeout encourages smokers to kick the habit

On Thursday, the American Cancer Society held their annual Great American Smokeout to help encourage smokers to finally kick the nasty habit.

In the last couple of months, 63-year-old Tom Saunders has been adjusting to a new way of life. For 45 years he struggled with the habit of smoking cigarettes. Then, back in January, doctors discovered the worst - lung cancer. That day he went cold turkey.

“At first it was probably about the size of a marble and in three months it grew to about the size of a ping pong ball,” said Saunders.

It was rapid growth that Saunders only caught because his wife of 40 years encouraged him to get a lung scan at UTMC.

“The lung scanner process basically saved my life. I probably wouldn't be here now if I didn't have it done, because it would have been undetected,” said Saunders.

According to Dr. James Willey, lung cancer kills more people than colon, breast and prostate cancer combined. He says 19 percent of the people living in Lucas County are smokers, which means one out of every 300 people will potentially develop lung cancer.

That’s why on the Great American Smokeout doctors encourage smokers to quit and get screened.

“This might be one of the biggest advancements in reducing deaths in cancer, because you're reducing the deaths by 20 percent. There are 160,000 people a year who die and you got tens of thousands of people who won't die that would have otherwise if they didn't get screened,” said Dr. Willey.

But what about E-cigarettes? Dr. Willey says in his opinion, if a person really wants to quit and has tried every option and failed, than E-cigarettes may be a better option.

“But with that said there are a lot in different e-cig formulations, not everyone is the same. And they're caring compounds that make the vapor appearance. So there are a lot of things that we don't know, but I know enough about cigarette smoke to know it’s almost certainly going to be more dangerous than any e-cig,” said Dr. Willey.

Dr. Willey says if you are going to use an e-cigarette, you should use one that has no flavor or color and try to drop the habit from there.

If you’re interested in receiving a lung cancer screening, they cost $99 and are done the first Tuesday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m. at UTMC.

