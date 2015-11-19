Toledo's Grand Plaza Hotel getting new management

The Grand Plaza Hotel in downtown Toledo will soon be under new management.

First Hospitality Group, Inc. (FHG) has been awarded management of the hotel, they announced Thursday.

FHG currently manages the Holiday Inn Toledo-Maumee and the Residence Inn Toledo-Maumee.

The change in management is expected to be complete in early December, at which time the company plans to release more information regarding renovating the hotel.

