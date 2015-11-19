Sylvania church prepares to give out 600 Thanksgiving food bags to needy families this Sunday

Thanksgiving is being celebrated this Sunday at the First Apostolic Church in Sylvania, where 600 gift bags are being handed out to area needy families. It's the third year the church has hosted the giveaway.

Thursday night, church members loaded up bags with food for the holiday handout. Each one includes a boneless ham, yams, corn, green beans, pumpkin pie and dinner rolls. Thirty thousand dollars was raised. All the food comes from Meijer.

"All the members of the congregation donated all the money and I worked with Meijer here in Toledo and they were wonderful. They helped us to pull together all the food and all the pricing," said Kevin Condon of First Apostolic Church.

Everyone pitching in says they help because they want to help others in our community, something they say is just the right thing to do during the Thanksgiving season.

"It makes me feel fantastic. You're giving to others who are less fortunate that you," said Tim Roth.

"It's the right thing to do. I think God wants us to do this. He wants us to help fellow man," said Denise Weller.

Families can register for the bags at the church this Sunday beginning at 8 a.m. The church is located at 5701 Sylvania Avenue. There will be a 10 a.m. service and then the bags will be distributed afterwards.

Transportation will also be available by contacting the church office.

