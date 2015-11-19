St. Kateri Catholic Schools welcome new four-legged friend

St. Kateri Catholic Schools is welcoming their newest staff member, 2-year-old chocolate lab retriever Violet.

The new school therapy dog started her second day on the job Tuesday.

"I think it’s going to be a really big benefit for the kids that would need therapy or think the dog can help them through rough times," said student Lauren Davis.

St. Kateri Catholic Schools is the first school in the area to have a therapy dog for grades K-12. School counselor Debra Pultz says Violet will spend most of her day in the guidance office, but will also be making trips to classrooms to visit with students and teachers.

"You know a lot of students’ parents get divorced, and that affects academic issues and things like that, and Violet will help them," said Pultz.

Five days a week Violet will lift the spirits of students and be a calming influence for everyone.

“Usually people just think of school as a boring or empty book place, but a dog brings more happiness," said student Owen Rice.

"Really, a therapy dog can provide help for everybody. It doesn't mean you have to be in a wheelchair. It can provide every amount of help that a service dog could," said Davis.

Right now, Violet is getting use to her new schedule and will be participating in a number of extra-curricular activities.

