Group files complaint against UTMC's use of live animals in training

A group that has been protesting the University of Toledo Medical Center's use of live animals in training has filed a criminal complaint with the Toledo Police Department against UTMC.

Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a non-profit organization representing more than 12,000 physicians across the United States, says that other education methods, like simulation or human-based models, are the industry standard, and used by more than 85 percent of medical programs.

UTMC has its own simulation center, and has said that it will continue to evaluate the use of simulation technology for training procedures.

A spokesperson for the university said that the animals experience no pain while under anesthesia, and that the medical college uses approximately four pigs per year.

Physicians Committee says it's been communicating with UTMC for the past two years regarding the issue, and their next step was to file the complaint.

"We feel we've made a very strong argument that what UTMC is doing is in violation of the ORC criminal statutes," said John Pippin, MD, Director of Academic Affairs for Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. "The use of live animals to train emergency procedures is not the standard of practice these days. Eighty-seven percent of the emergency medicine programs in the U.S. who we have surveyed do not use animals for this purpose. The Ohio State University, Case Western University, the University of Cincinnati, Wright State University - all in Ohio - do not use animals for this purpose. It's not essential, it's a sub-standard training method these days and it ends in the needless torture and death of 54 pigs in every three-year protocol, so 18 pigs a year."

Physicians Committee says that it doesn't often file complaints against medical institutions.

"We have, but it's uncommon. This only happens when we have gone through all the proper channels with the institution and have not gotten any useful responses. So it's not something we do by choice, it's something we do when there are no other options," said Dr. Pippin.

Full statement from the University of Toledo:

The University of Toledo takes very seriously its responsibility for assuring the proper care and use of animals in research and training. UT works closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the National Institutes of Health Office of Laboratory for Animal Welfare, and the Association for the Assessment of Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care (AAALAC) to ensure the institution is meeting the highest standards when it comes to the treatment of animals. In August of 2014, the USDA performed a regularly scheduled audit of UT's research animal programs, including animals used in the Emergency Medicine Residency Training Program, and found UT to be in full compliance with all federal regulations and UT policies. Similarly, a site visit by AAALAC in 2013 found no compliance issues. An essential component to the medical residency training provided to physicians is ensuring the training they receive most closely aligns to the conditions they will experience when treating patients in the field. The University reviewed alternatives for training on these high-risk lifesaving procedures and the alternatives were properly discussed with the University's Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee. The Emergency Medicine Residency Program is currently using approximately four animals per year for training on life-saving trauma procedures. The University has full-time staff managing and caring for the animals used for this training. At all times during the training process, the animals were under general anesthesia and are not awake and experience no pain. While the UT Emergency Medicine Department and The University of Toledo will continue to evaluate the use of simulation technology for these and similar training procedures, published research supports that at this time there are better objective outcomes for this type of training as compared to using alternative simulation methodologies*. *(See: Custalow CB et al. Emergency department resuscitative procedures: animal laboratory training improves procedural competency and speed. Acad Emerg Med 2002;9:575.)

