Changing Policies: A look at sexual assault on college campuses

Police officers: Sworn to protect others while putting their safety on the line. But is the job getting more dangerous? Are more officers being shot at?

As boss of northwest Ohio's second largest school district, the new Sylvania Superintendent decided the best way to learn the job is to become the student himself.

While many are ashamed to talk about having HPV, WTOL 11's special investigation found an Ottawa Hills man who didn't shy away, because he wants to save lives

His Fight Against HPV: Virus silently causes neck cancer in Ottawa Hills man several years after he was infected

Outside P.J.' Champion-Sallie's house is a purple flag. The text on the flag reads: Christina Marie Westfall, 9/6/92 - 5/20-17, Overdose Awareness #NotInVain

Mother mourns the loss of daughter to heroin, fears for second daughter's life

Isabell Hutchins defines courage and strength. She is dignified, despite the fear and pain that caused her great suffering. But most importantly, Isabell Hutchins is a survivor.

Survivor: Rossford gymnast shares story of abuse at the hands of a monster

The University of Toledo is now at the center of an investigation over its handling of a sex assault case. The victim at the center of the case in question is speaking to WTOL Investigator Ashley James about her harrowing ordeal.

Campus sexual assault has become a hot topic at universities, as several institutions across the country have seen an alarming spike in sex assault cases.

“I was just walking on campus, and someone came up behind me.”

It was a night Bowling Green State University (BGSU) senior Mary Toth will never forget.

“It was at night actually... I think around 10:30, 11 at night,” said Toth.

It was the fall of her freshman year, right outside the residence hall where she currently lives, when Mary was sexually assaulted on campus.

“This was a very aggressive attack,” said Toth.

Toth’s case is rare because she didn’t know her attacker. Sexual assault on campus, however, is not so rare.

The Realities of Sexual Assault on Campus

According to the Association of American Universities, at least one in four undergraduate women experience sexual assault.

“We see quite a few college age women,” said Kris Napier, a sexual assault nurse at ProMedica. “Between about 15 and 22 (years old) is a very high age group to be sexually assaulted statistically.”

Napier sees many young women like Mary, often on one of the worst days of their lives.

“My goal is to make them feel—to hopefully make them feel a little bit better and take some of their power back. Because after they’ve been assaulted, they’ve lost the control over their own body.”

Napier says the women who come to her go through a confidential examination process: a rape kit.

It includes cotton swabs and envelopes to collect DNA and other evidence that may be helpful if the victim decides to prosecute.

“It’s not a painful exam. It is an up close and personal exam, but it’s not painful,” said Napier. “The patient is in charge of the whole exam. Anything they don’t want us to do, we don’t do.”

But most women who have been sexually assaulted don’t even get that far.

“A lot of women choose never to report; a lot of women choose not to come to the hospital at all,” said Napier. “We’re only seeing a small percentage of the sexual assaults that are out there.”

All universities are now required, by a federal law called the Clery Act, to report sexual assault.

But the numbers are deceiving.

For example, The University of Toledo (UT) reported just one rape last year, but the campus counseling center treated thirteen students who claimed they were sexually assaulted.

“Not everyone feels comfortable going to law enforcement; not everyone feels comfortable going to the counseling center,” said Lindsay Tuttle, Sexual Assault and Substance Abuse Prevention Education Coordinator at UT. “When you walk through those doors, you go, ‘I have to admit that something happened to me.’”

Lindsay Tuttle was hired just a few months ago to help lead UT’s efforts to prevent campus sexual assault.

She says the school now has advocates all over campus—in residence calls and activity centers with the goal to encourage more victims to come forward.

If successful, she says UT and other campuses will likely see a major increase in sex assault reports.

“I would not be surprised if a spike went up and then it leveled back out,” said Tuttle.

The way campuses are responding to sexual assault is also changing.

In September 2013, a UT student rape victim was forced to present her story to a student conduct board, led by her fellow classmates.

A jury of her peers decided how the school should handle her rape.

According to the University of Toledo, the student accused in the case was given the following punishment:

1 year of disciplinary probation

No contact with the victim

An education project including 10 hours of sex assault education via workshops

1 on 1 meetings and follow up sessions with a trained sex assault advocate

A $25 dollar fee

“One change we’ve made is that we no longer have students sitting on that board, so there is no peer-to-peer review process. It’s strictly by trained professionals.” said Tuttle.

But with the increased spotlight on reporting and response comes more awareness about ways college students can protect themselves.

“Alcohol is almost always a factor,” said Monica Moll, BGSU Chief of Police.

Moll says most sexual assaults take place at parties where heavy drinking is going on.

“We teach a lot of bystander intervention,” said Moll. “If you’re going out, go out in groups. Don’t ever leave a friend behind who has drank too much.”

Moll also says students should trust his or her guy. If something doesn’t feel right, find a way to leave the situation.

And if something does happened—report it—even if the victim was doing something else illegal at the time, like drinking underage.



“We’re not here to judge,” said Moll. “It’s never your fault if you are sexually assaulted.”

Mary Toth chose not to pursue legal action against her attacker.

But she says she hopes others in her situation will. She’s now a campus advocate leading efforts to help prevent campus rape.

“My biggest thing is empowering people,” said Toth. “It’s okay to talk about sexual assault.”

The Ohio Department of Higher Education recently announced a new initiative requiring all public and private universities to increase sexual assault prevention and awareness efforts.

By the 2016 school year, all universities must comply with five new criteria including training, outreach and increased survivor resources.

