TPD spread holiday message: Keep your keys, keep your car - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD spread holiday message: Keep your keys, keep your car

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

With the holidays comes an increase in crime, so Toledo police are using a catchy phrase to help remind people just how simple it is to keep criminals away: “Keep your keys, keep your car.”

Police hope it will catch on to remind people to take their keys out of the ignition every time they leave their car.

So far this year, the weather hasn't made it tempting to keep the car running to keep it warm while running a quick errand or to get the snow and ice off in the morning - but it's coming.

Lt. Joe Heffernan says more than 50 percent of car thefts happen when drivers keep their keys in their car.

"You might want to run into the carryout for just a few minutes, or run into the fast food restaurant for just a minute. Take your keys with you. It only takes a second for someone to jump in your car and then they are gone," he said.

Police say there is one alternative: You can install an automatic starter in your car. It's a small investment that could save you thousands of dollars in the long run.

Cart thefts are a crime of opportunity, and they pick up around this time of year, so police want people to get out of the habit of leaving their keys in the car altogether and spread the catchphrase, "keep your keys, keep your car." 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly