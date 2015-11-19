TPD spread holiday message: Keep your keys, keep your car

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

With the holidays comes an increase in crime, so Toledo police are using a catchy phrase to help remind people just how simple it is to keep criminals away: “Keep your keys, keep your car.”

Police hope it will catch on to remind people to take their keys out of the ignition every time they leave their car.

So far this year, the weather hasn't made it tempting to keep the car running to keep it warm while running a quick errand or to get the snow and ice off in the morning - but it's coming.

Lt. Joe Heffernan says more than 50 percent of car thefts happen when drivers keep their keys in their car.

"You might want to run into the carryout for just a few minutes, or run into the fast food restaurant for just a minute. Take your keys with you. It only takes a second for someone to jump in your car and then they are gone," he said.

Police say there is one alternative: You can install an automatic starter in your car. It's a small investment that could save you thousands of dollars in the long run.

Cart thefts are a crime of opportunity, and they pick up around this time of year, so police want people to get out of the habit of leaving their keys in the car altogether and spread the catchphrase, "keep your keys, keep your car."

