Toledo family needs $25K to bring woman home after death abroad

A Toledo family, mourning the loss of a loved one, is trying to raise thousands of dollars to bring her body home.

Hayley Simmons passed away in a Peru hospital on Sunday. The 25-year-old was a Whitmer graduate and also attended Ohio State University.

Simmons’ sister Laura says Hayley had a deep-seeded love for traveling, and that she’d visited at least 25 countries in her lifetime. Most of the time, her trips were impromptu, solo trips.

“She really was a do-it-her-way kind of person,” Laura said.

Simmons’ most recent trip was to Peru. On Sunday, she was found unconscious on the sidewalk outside her hotel. She died that night in the hospital.

Family members believe Simmons passed away due to complication from a blood clot, a problem she had to deal with once before on a trip to Colorado in 2009.

“She was in the ICU for nine days in Colorado,” Laura said. “They were able to get rid of the clots enough to get her home, and then she was in the hospital in Toledo for, I want to say, another week.”

The U.S. Embassy told her family it will cost nearly $25,000 to transport Hayley’s body home. On Wednesday, a family friend turned to crowd-sourcing website GoFundMe, and in less than 24 hours, they raised a little more than $20,000.

By Friday the funds surpassed the goal with $33,000 in donations. The moderators of the page said any extra funds left over will be donated to a cause in Hayley's memory.

“It just proves the type of person Hayley was,” Laura said. “People who have never met her, who have heard of her through other people’s posts or heard of her in passing, are willing to help get her home.”

According to studies by the National Blood Clot Alliance, an average of 247 people die every day from a blood clot. While those over the age of 65 are most at risk, doctors warn that anyone can develop them.

And, as in Simmons’ case, one of the biggest factors is long-haul traveling. While sitting for hours upon hours, blood can pool and coagulate in the leg. Once knocked loose, a clot can cause a stroke, heart attack or pulmonary embolism.

Dr. Mark Burket, head of the cardiovascular division at the University of Toledo Medical Center, says the best defense is to stay active during a trip, stretching or walking as often as you can.

“If you can’t get up, if the seat belt sign has been on for a long time, just flex the calf muscles, kind of flex your ankles,” Dr. Burket said. “And that’s enough to pump blood out of the legs and out of the veins and decreases the chance of a clot.”

A sign of a blood clot forming in the leg is swelling or soreness. For more information, visit the National Blood Clot Alliance website here.

