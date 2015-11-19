UT students speak out on Planned Parenthood defunding

On Tuesday, the Ohio House approved a bill to block state and federal funding for Planned Parenthood, meaning that money would go toward other federally-qualified health centers.

Then on Wednesday, House Republicans said they're also looking to shift $300,000 from a reserve fund to a committee that's investigating Planned Parenthood.

Thursday, students at the University of Toledo took time between classes to speak out on the issue.

"Planned Parenthood is organized to be accessible to everyone," said student Jessie Lynch. "Everyone who needs access to reproductive healthcare. You can pay on a sliding scale, you can walk in to schedule your appointment, and especially as a college student, it's essential to be able to have that access and be able to make those decisions on your own."

Planned Parenthood of Ohio offers birth control, screening, tests, exams and information at 28 centers across the state. Those who are for defunding Planned Parenthood have said they don't want taxpayer dollars going to services that they don't support. Those who are against the defunding say it provides vital education to communities across the nation.

"Planned Parenthood educates our community, educates our young people, supports our young people, gives them services that if they're not insured, or don't have somewhere else to turn to, they can go there," said student Tiffany Runion. "If we defund Planned Parenthood, shut down our abortion clinics, and cut back welfare services, what's going to happen? No one's going to have anywhere to go."

Nationwide, Planned Parenthood is planning on spending at least $20 million campaigning next year, focusing on advertising and organizing workers in Senate 'swing states.'

For some university students, the organization is one of the only resources available to them.

"I think defunding Planned Parenthood is one of the biggest mistakes that Ohio is going to make," said Runion. "It's going to cause a lot of turmoil and a lot of Toledoans to have nowhere to go."

The Ohio Senate passed a similar bill in October; state legislators now have to decide which bill will advance.

