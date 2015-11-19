TPD Motorcycle Unit recognized in Harley Davidson magazine

The Toledo Police Department's Motorcycle Unit is receiving national recognition.

The unit returned to the streets four years ago. Now, eight officers ride their bikes April through October.

This month, “The Motor Officer,” a magazine published by Harley Davidson, is including an article called, “Holy Toledo.”

The unit enforces Toledo traffic laws, including in school zones. Occasionally, members help catch suspects.

“Earlier this year, there was a stabbing,” said Sgt. Tom LaForge. “The suspect ran. Three of our motorcycle guys were able to track down the suspect and find the weapon.”

They are also involved with some public relations for the department, such as making appearances at parades, hockey and baseball games.

The motorcycles can come in handy for traffic control when roads are backed up, too.

“We’re able to get through traffic a lot faster,” LaForge said. “We can find ways around. We only need three-and-a-half, four feet to get by.”

The bikes are now being stored for winter, but unit members will continue to patrol in squad cars, focusing on areas around Franklin Park Mall for the upcoming holiday season.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.