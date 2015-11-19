Imagine Hill Principal: Students suffer when thieves take iPads

A Toledo-area school has filed a police report after several iPads went missing.

There wasn't a break in at Imagine Hill Academy on Hill, near Holland-Sylvania Road; staff believe someone just walked away with the iPads.

The school has invested in dozens of iPads. Every student in grades 3-5 has one that they use at school daily. But recently, staff discovered seven were gone.

"A theft like this is devastating to our students because it takes away from learning,” said Principal Sarah Carstensen. “Sure, insurance can cover the loss, but students are ultimately affected with these resources being taken away from them."

Staff says iPads are important to their students. They offer many of their underprivileged students a chance to get their hands on technology.

Security measures are in place like technology carts, where the iPads are locked up when students are not using them, but school leaders say thefts, unfortunately, come with the territory.

The school is working to replace the iPads. Right now, they say they have enough iPads to go around so no student goes without.

