Only On 11: City of Toledo makes Marengo Street bridge priority

A Toledo-area bridge, listed as one of the worst in the area, has become the city's number one priority.

Last week, WTOL 11 highlighted some of the worst bridges in the area in Tim Miller's special report "Falling Apart." One of the bridges mentioned was the Marengo Street bridge near the Anthony Wayne Trail.

After being denied funding for the bridge, the City of Toledo planned to apply again in 2016. But now the situation at the bridge has worsened.

City leaders say the problems are numerous and include things like rust, old bolts, and a treacherous walkway down to the bottom of the bridge, which was built 100 years ago.

Senior City Engineer Kris Cousino says she is most concerned about the rust that has taken over most of the bridge.

“You can't easily predict how fast that rust is going to occur or how fast that section loss is going to happen. So we do have to come out here more frequently,” said Cousino.

Right now, inspectors are coming out every two to four weeks to check the rusty expansion joints. Cousino says it is still safe to drive on, but the load limit has d ropped from 30 tons in 2011 down to only 5 tons today, meaning nothing heavier than a pickup truck can go over it.

One issue WTOL 11 stumbled upon during the bridge investigation was a piece of steel hanging down from the bridge. Cousino says it's called a sway brace and although it looks important, it's not really part of the structural integrity of the bridge. She says sway braces were originally built to handle big wind conditions, but they no longer exist at the bridge.

The city still plans to apply for funding in January, but three years ago ODOT rejected their request because not enough cars use the bridge. Cousino says she hopes this time the state will focus on the deteriorating conditions.

“In 2016, Marengo bridge now has a sufficiency rating of 20 percent, which is extremely low for a bridge,” she said.

The sufficiency rating includes several factors, including the general appraisal (condition) of the bridge. Bridges must have a sufficiency rating of 70 percent or lower to qualify for funding.

Cousino says the Marengo Street bridge is a cantilevered arch bridge and is on the National Historic Registry. If funding is approved and they build a bridge that honors the historical significance, she estimated it could cost more than $1.5 million.

