12-year-old admits to bomb threat that caused evacuation at Bryan Middle School

Following a through investigation by police, a 12-year-old girl has admitted to making the bomb threat that caused Bryan Middle School to be evacuated Thursday.

A school employee called police after they found a note saying there was a bomb in the school. Police safely evacuated all students before bringing in bomb-sniffing K-9s from both Toledo and Bowling Green police departments. But ultimately, no explosives were found.

The 12-year-old has been referred to the Williams County Juvenile Court for charges.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.