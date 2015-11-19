12-year-old admits to bomb threat that caused evacuation at Brya - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

12-year-old admits to bomb threat that caused evacuation at Bryan Middle School

BRYAN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Following a through investigation by police, a 12-year-old girl has admitted to making the bomb threat that caused Bryan Middle School to be evacuated Thursday. 

A school employee called police after they found a note saying there was a bomb in the school. Police safely evacuated all students before bringing in bomb-sniffing K-9s from both Toledo and Bowling Green police departments. But ultimately, no explosives were found. 

The 12-year-old has been referred to the Williams County Juvenile Court for charges.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly