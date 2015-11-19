Skeletal remains found in Hillsdale Co. believed to be between 400 and 1,000 years old

Michigan State University Anthropologists say preliminary results show the skeletal remains found near the Lenawee/Hillsdale County line are of a Native American adult.

They believe the bones belong to a male and are between 400 and 1,000 years old, but say they won't know the exact age of the bones or gender until testing is complete.

Michigan State Police say the remains were found by construction crews digging in a pile of stone on a property behind the storage units, located south of Hudson on U.S. 127 on the west side of the road in Hillsdale County.

The property owner Joanne Shaffer says they've found animal bones in the pit before, but never human bones.

"My husband was here at the time and he called me and my son and told us there was human remains in our gravel pit," said Shaffer.

A mobile crime lab was sent down from Lansing and the Michigan State University Anthropology Department was brought in.

"Preliminary results are that they've come across skeletal remains of a prehistoric Native American at this point," said Lt. Kyle Bowman, Michigan

State Police.

As for who owns the bones, Shaffer says she's happy to give them up to the experts.

"I'm sort of a history buff, so it kind of interests me a lot," said Shaffer. "Just trying to figure out, or even imagine, you know, what was here, you know, that many years ago. Just is mind blowing, so I'd like to learn more about it actually."

Once at the site, no other remains were found by the anthropologists.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.