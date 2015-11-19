Rossford holiday tree lighting ceremony Monday

This year's holiday tree lighting ceremony in Rossford is soon approaching.

The annual event takes place on the lawn of the Rossford Municipal Building on Osborn Street at the corner of Dixie Highway.

The community is welcome to attend as the Rossford High School Choir sings holiday themed songs.

The event is scheduled for Monday, Nov 23, between 6 and 6:30 p.m., prior to the city council meeting.

