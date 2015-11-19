Adding healthy produce to corner stores

Many low-income Toledo residents live more than a mile away from a supermarket with affordable, healthy food choices. These areas are known as food deserts.

Eat Fresh, Live Well is working on a solution for this problem by helping neighborhood corner stores add fresh fruits and vegetables. The team provides a produce stand, signs and other assistance, and it also partners with Lott Industries to offer the stores regular deliveries of fruits and vegetables.

For more information about Eat Fresh, Live Well and its healthy corner store initiative, please visit healthylucascounty.org/healthyeating.