ODOT traffic shift changing things up for I-75 drivers

Traveling along I-75 in Wood County can be rough with all the construction going on. But some changes are coming for drivers headed in that direction.

Thursday night crews will begin work at the Perrysburg split, moving barricades from 11 p.m. until about 5 a.m. Friday.

Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson Theresa Pollick says there won't be any big changes in the traffic pattern, but that drivers will notice some ramp improvements and that northbound I-75 by the Mosque will now be open to two lanes.

Then Friday, starting at 11 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m. Saturday, crews will be moving southbound traffic onto the newly paved northbound lanes on 1-75 starting at Roachton Road. This means southbound drivers will be sharing the space with northbound drivers, but Pollick says two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the entire process.

"Basically it sets us up for the rest of the winter. There is gonna be some work going on during the winter months, but then things will pick up in the other direction if you will, in those areas in which we are changing traffic patterns," she said.

ODOT also wants to remind drivers to watch for workers and lane restrictions in the work zones.

