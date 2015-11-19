Simple steps to being healthier

Here are some Healthy Lucas County’s ideas for simple changes to reduce your risk of heart disease and cancer, which are by far the leading causes of death in Lucas County.

Eat healthier. If it seems impossible to eat the five servings of vegetables and fruits every day that is recommended to be healthy, just start adding one more serving. Then another. And another. Gradually, you will get to the daily amount needed to stay healthy.

Exercise more. Lucas County residents often say they are too busy for exercise. But walking and other simple exercises are easy to do in your free time and can really make a difference in your overall health. Start out slow, and build up your intensity and time.

Stop smoking. We all know smoking is bad for your health, and secondhand smoke also is bad for those around you. If you quit smoking, you will have more money to spend on healthy food, a gym membership or other investments towards improving your health.

Visit Providers. Regularly visit your healthcare provider to get recommended tests, screenings and exams. This will help determine if you have diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, cancer and other illnesses.

For more information about what you can do to be healthy, please visit healthylucascounty.org.