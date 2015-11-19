Pathways: Helping residents connect to resources

Long known for helping low-income pregnant women get needed medical care and social services so they can deliver healthy babies, the Northwest Ohio Pathways HUB has expanded to assist Lucas County residents with managing and preventing chronic diseases. Community health workers employed at several sites throughout Lucas County help get low-income clients age 35 to 65 connected to care for diabetes, high blood pressure and other heart conditions, as well as shelter, utilities, food, clothing and other needed services.

Many people don’t know how to move through the healthcare system to access services they need or what assistance is available from community agencies. Community health workers coordinated by Pathways can help clients determine and weigh their options, says Elizabeth Macino, a community health worker at Toledo/Lucas County CareNet.

“We’re kind of like the bridge between the client and the doctor,” Elizabeth says. “You can go to the doctor and get pills for high blood pressure, but if you don’t have healthy food or know anything about nutrition, you’re not going to truly address the problem.”

For more information about Pathways, please visit www.healthylucascounty.org/chronicdisease.