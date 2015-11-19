Sylvania Playland goes back to business-as-usual after last week's break-ins

Two recent break-ins aren't stopping the staff at Sylvania Playland from conducting business-as-usual.

Employees say sometime between the late evening/early morning on Tuesday, Nov. 10 and Wednesday, Nov. 11 three suspects were caught on camera breaking into the facility in Centennial Road. Unfortunately, their faces cannot be seen for a possible ID.

Police say the suspects used bolt cutters to gain access through the rear garage door. Once inside the suspects cut and smashed holes into the walls, broke and removed a wall-mounted flat screen TV, damaged safes and cash registers and stole $860 in cash and about $600 worth of candy like push pops, Reese's, M&M's, Hershey's, Twix and others.

They also broke into the employees lockers, removing the door handles and locks, but stealing nothing, according to employees.

Thankfully, the break-ins happened after hours and Playland owners and employees were able to work fast to get the damages repaired and continue with business-as-usual. In fact, if you were to go to Playland, you can't even tell there was a break-in less than a week ago.

The holes in the wall are patched up, cash registers are replaced and even the candy is replenished. The only remnants of the break-in are bolts missing from some of the employees lockers.

And while this was the first time Playland's ever had issues in the nearly six years it's been open, Sylvania Township police say it was important to get everything fixed right away.

"It's safe. There's no problem. They've done repairs. I would bet anything, people going in now wouldn't even know it happened. But it's not a safety issue by any stretch of the imagination," said Sylvania Township Deputy Chief Ray Carroll.

If you have any information that may help find those responsible, you're asked to call the Sylvania Township Police Department at 419-882-2055.

