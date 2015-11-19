Unanswered Calls: Why we're running out of firefighters

When you watch Regan dance, you'd never know what she's endured in just 12 years of life.

Being an official is not easy. With all the booing and yelling from fans, you’ve got to have tough skin. And chances are, you’ve heard or even contributed to chaos in the stands.

The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.

From Pills to Pot: The future of medical marijuana in Ohio

She says this behavior not only turns coaches away, but also some players as well.

Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.

Tricia Cullop has been head coach at UT for 10 years (Source: WTOL)

Holy Toledo! There's no doubt you've heard that expression before. But do you know where it comes from?

It’s a terrifying situation where every second counts: massive flames, consuming everything you own. But across the country, the call for help is reaching fewer and fewer firefighters.

There is a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters nationwide, and it can have an impact on the safety of a community.

“We are about 12 short of what we can use,” said Northwood Fire Chief Joel Whitmore.

Northwood is one of several fire departments in northwest Ohio that depends mainly on volunteer manpower.

“We’ve been busy. The last three years, our runs have increased by 18 percent,” Whitmore said. “This year, we should be close to 1,000 runs, between fire and EMS calls.”

But while the call volume is up, the chief says the response to help is not.

“It takes a special breed to be a volunteer firefighter,” he said.

According to the National Volunteer Fire Council, volunteers make up 72 percent of firefighters in the United States. Over the past 30 years, the volunteer ranks have dwindled by 13 percent.

“Some days, it can be a little scary,” said Rossford Fire Chief Josh Drouard.

With fewer volunteers, many departments rely heavily on mutual aid, which can impact response time and the safety of firefighters.

“Based on geography, if you’re in a more rural area, it could take some time to get people there,” Drouard said.

Those extra minutes can make a huge difference for families like the Siferds.

“We have no bedding, blankets, clothing, pots and pans,” said Christine Siferd.

An early-morning explosion in September ripped through their Wood County home. The family of five made it out safely, but by the time firefighters arrive and set up, their home was gone.

“Anything we get duplicates of, we are going to pay it forward and give to someone else,” Siferd said.

Fire officials say the Siferds’ call for help, like many across the country, wouldn’t be a problem if every firefighter was a paid, full-time employee.

But the cost is a problem.

“It would cost taxpayers a great amount of money to staff the place full-time,” said Chief Drouard.

That may soon be the reality in Rossford, though. With more than 900 service calls, the chief says the department is on track to have its busiest year ever.

“If we exceed 900 calls here repeatedly, we are going to have to look at adding some staff of some type to keep up with the volume,” Drouard said.

It’s a luxury many small towns and cities simply can’t afford, which is why recruiting volunteer firefighters is so important.

But fire chiefs say recruiting has become harder than ever; with people busy with full-time jobs and family life, they don’t have the time needed to commit.

"Many years ago, business would allow firefighters to leave when they had a call. You just don’t have that anymore," said Chief Whitmore.

With the number of fires on the rise and no clear solution to the manpower problem in sight, fire chiefs everywhere are hoping a change will come before it’s too late.

For details on what it takes to be a firefighter and how to apply, click here.

