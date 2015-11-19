Toledo-Lucas County Health Department hosts flu clinic Thursday

If you haven't gotten your flu shot, today is your chance. The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is holding a public flu clinic at ProMedica St. Luke’s Hospital Thursday.



The clinic is in Auditorium B, and attendees are encourages to enter through entrance 1 or 2 from Monclova Road.

The first shift of the clinic runs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. It will reopen at 3 p.m. and run until 5:45 p.m.



Adult vaccinations as well as pediatric vaccinations will be available.

Ohio Medicaid, Medicare Part B, and most health insurances can be billed directly for this vaccination. If an individual does not have insurance, the cost of the flu vaccination will be $30.



Additionally, ‘Shots 4 Tots n Teens’ will be providing immunizations for all individuals from birth to 18 years of age. All ‘Shots 4 Tots n Teens’ patients must present their insurance card and immunization

record. A $10 administration fee will be charged for those without insurance. Shots available through the program include:

Diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTaP/Tdap)

Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)

Hepatitis A (Hep A)

Hepatits B (Hep B)

Human papillomavirus (HPV)

Influenza (flu)

Measles, mumps and rubella (MMR)

Meningococcal (meningitis) (MCV)

Pneumococcal (pneumonia) (PCV)

Polio (IPV)

Rotavirus (RV)

Varicella (chicken pox)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone six months of age and older receive the flu vaccine each year.

