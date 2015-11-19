Swanton home destroyed by overnight fire

Fire crews are investigating an overnight fire Thursday morning at a Swanton home.

People inside the home on Hickory Street said they heard an explosion and noticed the fire around 1 a.m.

Three adults were inside at the time of the fire, two of which were sleeping.

The third person, who was awake, heard the explosion in the back of the house and saw flames everywhere. That person quickly woke up the homeowner and her boyfriend, and they all got out safely.

The battalion chief on the scene tells us the house is destroyed, but no other neighboring homes were damaged.

The man who spotted the fire tells WTOL he believes the house may have had a gas leak. He said he helped install a new gas hot water heater around 11 p.m. Wednesday, two hours before the explosion.

