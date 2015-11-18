Residents of west Toledo neighborhood dealing with rat problem

Some Toledo residents say rats have invaded their neighborhood on the city's west side.

Those living near Asbury Park say they think the rat problem is coming from vacant homes and neighbors who keep trash outside.

"You can see rats every night,” said resident Sarah Kachenmeister. “If you sit on the porch, they'll be back there playing. You think it's a cat at the garbage can and it's not. It's a rat."

According to the Lucas County Health Department, rats can carry salmonella and other bacteria.

There are some things you can do at home to help prevent rats: Keep your yard clean, well-trimmed and free of trash. Also, watch for birdseed or dog food that may be on the ground - both of those can attract the rodents.

For more information, visit the health department's website here.

