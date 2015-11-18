Feminist trailblazer, Toledo native Gloria Steinem speaks with WTOL 11

Feminist activist, history maker, and author Gloria Steinem spoke to a sold-out crowd at the Stranahan Theater as part of the Authors! Authors! series from the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library. While in town, she gave her first TV interview in northwest Ohio to WTOL’s Viviana Hurtado, who says her interview with Ms. Steinem was like having a date with history.

Steinem’s parents are both from Toledo; both attended the University of Toledo. She was asked how her Toledo roots influence her as she’s blazed trails and inspired women throughout the world.

“My father acquired his wanderlust here. That meant that I spent the most of each year until I was 10 in a house trailer,” she said. “My mother acquired her love of her profession here because she was a writer, editor, a journalist - a profession she felt she had to give up before I was born. So, in a way, the roots of the road, the roots of my being a writer, the roots of a kind of Midwestern attitude toward life, which I think of as bringing out of the Toledoan in me--no pretense. Let's just do the real thing."

When Viviana asked about Campaign 2016, which features one female presidential hopeful from each political party, Steinem didn’t mince her words:

“Hillary Clinton stands for the majority issues of women in all the public opinion polls. Carly Fiorina stands against them. I mean, she's helpful in that she proves that it's not biology, it's consciousness. But there's always someone who looks like you but behaves like them,” she said. “So I guess it's the fact that she's running at all is a tribute to the fact that women are out there as the majority, but she doesn't represent the majority."

Steinem acknowledged that the American journey for equality has accomplished much in the century since the women’s suffragist movement, but she says the struggle for women’s full equality continues.

“Now we're seeking legal and social equality. That (the right to vote) took a century. This is likely to take a century. We at least have the ideas, words and hope, and majority support for equality. We don't have [equality] yet economically, or when it comes to raising children - men aren't raising children as much as women. We don't have it yet. But at least we have the understanding that it's possible,” she said.

Whatever your political views, Gloria Steinem is one of the few living, iconic world figures. And she not only comes from, but is proud to call Toledo home.



Steinem recently published a book, “My Life on the Road.”

