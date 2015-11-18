Toledo school board looks into structuring options for contract negotiations

The Toledo Public School Board featured an educational presentation about how upcoming contract negotiations could be structured at their special board meeting Wednesday.

According to Chris Varwig, vice president of the board, the presentation by the Ohio School Board Association was really a chance for an open dialogue about how negotiations could be structured in the future.

"I think part of it is, you know, we just experienced negotiations over the summer,” Varwig said. “And from that point, the board wanted to take a look at the options we have available to us.”

Varwig says the district has used traditional negotiations in the past, but other ways could have potential.

"If that's what continues to work and so forth, that’s fine. But I'm interested in more interest-based bargaining, or the public negotiations,” she said. “That interests me because of the transparency aspect of it. I don't know how it would work. We certainly would have

to have all parties agreed on that.”

Varwig says Wednesday’s meeting had nothing to do with current contract negotiations between the board and the Toledo Federation of Teachers, but it shows just how serious the district takes the process and the decisions that are made.

"The board of education is doing their due diligence,” she said. “We don't make decisions lightly, and a presentation like this, to me, tells the public we are really thinking about the process and what's really in the interest of our district and our staff."

WTOL reached out to the Toledo Federation of Teachers, who were not at the meeting, for a response. They had no comment.

