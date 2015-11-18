4-year-old boy making bracelets to buy gifts for those in need

With the holidays around the corner, one local boy is opening up his heart and using his hands to help others.

Daniel Gray, a 4-year-old from Perrysburg, used to deliver meals to needy families, but he wanted to help in a different way, so he started making bracelets.

"He's constantly worried about others," said Erin Gray, Daniel's mom.

It's this worry combined with a preschool project that led him to his idea.

"How about we make some bracelets for people in need?" he said.

He worked with his mom to get the idea out to others in hopes of getting a response, but it was under one condition.

"He wanted to make sure that they weren't going to be too expensive,” Erin explained. “He wanted to make sure that people weren't going to, as he says, 'Waste their money on these bracelets.' But he also wanted to make sure that he raised a lot of money to be able to help quite a few kids."

So they decided to charge 50 cents per bracelet.

And when Erin took her son's idea to Facebook, within minutes they had 50 orders, and in just a short week they've received more than 200 bracelet orders, raising more than $100.

They even take requests for colors: Ohio State, Michigan, rainbow - you name it, they can do it.

Erin says they received beads and string donations from local neighborhoods, and they even got a big order from a local homeless shelter.

The money raised will allow Daniel to buy presents and pass them out to needy families, something he believes is important this time of year.

"'Cause if they don't have a very good holidays, I can get them stuff," Daniel said.

And it's an idea his mom just can't get over.

"Instantly, my heart melted. I mean, he's only four, he'll be five soon, and it's just like he's more caring than most adults that I know,” she said. “And for him to be like, 'Can we do this?’ You know, ‘I want to go buy the presents and deliver them.’"

The duo will be partnering up with the Brown Paper Bag Project to find families and pass out the presents.

Although they haven't decided on an end date, Erin says they will be collecting orders into December; they just have to make sure they have time to buy gifts before Christmas.

If you're interested in purchasing bracelets or just giving a donation to help Daniel buy these presents, you can reach Erin at 419-494-8750. You can also email her at mommygray112210@gmail.com. To donate anonymously, head to their GoFundMe page. They're also accepting volunteers to help make the bracelets, as well.

