Toledo law dept. launches investigation into TFD purchases made with smoke alarm fund

An investigation looking into Toledo Fire Chief Luis Santiago and the expenses he approved is underway.

Last week, members of city council received a packet with copies of receipts for expensive dinners, hotels, alcohol and other items they were told were reimbursed by the Smoke Detector Trust Fund, which is meant to purchase smoke detectors for the underprivileged.

The allegations are something Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is not taking lightly. And now, at her request, the city's law department is launching an investigation to determine if there was any wrong-doing by the chief.

Chief Santiago says the expenses can all be explained and were expenses that helped to make the department better and citizens safer. He says the receipt totaling nearly $1,000 was paid for out of the fund as a way to help secure the department's national accreditation.

"We had the accreditation team in town and we took them there and it was an effort to put our best foot forward for the city of Toledo - it's one of our jewels," said Chief Santiago. "It's transparent, it's all on the up and up. This one will be explained away too. It's all legitimate."

But City Council member Mike Craig says the Chief should have used better judgment. He says the fund's ordinance clearly states the money in the fund - made up of donations and fines paid - should only be used to purchase smoke alarms for those in need and to provide education in fire prevention.

"I think it is irresponsible. This is the public's money and I think it should be spent in the public's interest and I don't think it was," said Craig. "This is about the safety of our citizens. They created this trust fund to get smoke detectors in the hands of those who need it the most."

The receipts, showing what seems to be a misuse of funds, was brought to light by Councilman Craig and the firefighters union Local 92.

Santiago says this is just another part of their witch hunt, but Local 92 Vice President Matt Tabb says it's another example of poor leadership.

"This is another example of the poor decision making the chief has made in his time on the job and continues, in local 92's opinion, to make and it's just par for the course," Tabb.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson says she will wait to find out what is brought to light by the investigation and depending on what they find, she will then determine if the chief should face any disciplinary action.

City council will vote on changing the fund's ordinance language next week.

