Toledo police offer tribute to K-9 killed in terror raid in Paris

Toledo police are offering their condolences over the death of a K-9 in France. The 7-year-old Belgian Malinois named Diesel was killed Wednesday in the siege of an apartment where some of the Paris attackers were thought to be hiding out.

On their Facebook page, the Toledo Police Department posted a photo of Diesel and this message: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the French

Police today on the loss of Police K-9 Diesel who was killed in the line-of-duty this morning when she was sent into a building looking for booby traps during an operation to arrest ISIS militants. There were several police officers also injured during the firefight, but fortunately none critically. This is a picture of Diesel shortly before she was killed.”

In just over an hour, the TPD post had more than 500 “likes” from users of Facebook.

The Toledo Police Department is no stranger to losing a beloved K-9. On August 12, K-9 officer Falko was shot and killed in the line-of-duty

inside a home on Earl Street in east Toledo. Days later, a memorial service was held at the Huntington Center and several K-9 units along with members of other law enforcement agencies from across Ohio and Michigan were also there.

Falko was part of the Toledo Police Department for less than a year, but went on over 200 calls, and assisted in over 50 arrests. Falko’s handler, Officer Samantha Snowberger, said she considered Falko her “best friend.”

TPD’s post in tribute to Diesel had earned more than 100 “shares” by early Wednesday evening.

