WLS bus hits sinkhole, students safe

Toledo police were on the scene of an accident involving a Washington Local School bus on Mayport and Ketukkee Wednesday.

Coordinator of School Information Wendy Farran Krouse says a bus taking special education students home in the Shoreland area hit a sinkhole. The front wheels of the bus went into the hole. Farran says, "it is still uncertain whether there was a water main break or what exactly occurred, but the street collapsed under the bus and water was entering it."

The bus was then evacuated. All students on broad the bus were moved to a different bus and according to Farran, no one was hurt in the incident.

Parents were informed of the incident.

Farran also says, "after the bus was safely evacuated, the driver was able to drive the bus out of the hole."

