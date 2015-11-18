Fire destroys barn in Genoa

A barn went up in flames Wednesday in Genoa.

Fire crews say it happened around noon on Holtz East Road, right off of Woodville.

Crews say they don't think any animals were inside at the time. But the whole barn was destroyed, along with a lot of farm equipment.

Several fire departments were called to shuttle tanker trucks with water to the scene because there are no hydrants in the area.

And wind gusts also made fighting the fire difficult.

There is still no word on what started the fire. That is still under investigation.

