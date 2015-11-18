BGPD seek help to identify bank robbery suspect

Bowling Green police are asking for help in identifying the suspect of a bank robbery.

Police say it happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when a male suspect, believed to be in his mid to early 20s, entered the Fifth Third Bank on Main St. near Wooster in Bowling Green.

According to police, the suspect then gave the teller a note demanding cash.

The suspect didn’t receive any money from the teller and left the bank.

The suspect was last seen walking away from the bank on Washington St. towards S. Prospect. At this time it is unknown if the suspect had a weapon or left in a vehicle. If you see this suspect do not approach and contact your local law enforcement agency.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, you're asked to call the Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-2571 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 419-352-0077.

