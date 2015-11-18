Second outdoor fire breaks out in Fulton County

Fire crews had their hands full Wednesday morning as a second outdoor fire broke out in Swanton Township.

The first was near the Toledo Express Airport. The second happened in the woods of Sandland Farms Property on Township Road EF.

Delta, Swanton, Wauseon and Providence fire crews all responded to the fire, which was reported at 4:30 a.m.

And while the fire was contained, crews say it was extra challenging because of the dry wooded areas, as well as the wind.

State forestry was called in to cut down tree tops to prevent any further spreading of the fire.

No injuries were reported and since the fire was contained to the wooded area, no buildings or homes were effected.

