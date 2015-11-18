Crews battle massive Swanton Twp. field fire

Fire crews contained a massive field fire Wednesday morning in Swanton Township.

The fire broke out around 2:20 a.m. in a field off of 20A right behind Toledo Express Airport.

Several different agencies joined the effort to fight the fire, including the Air National Guard.

There were no injuries reported.

We're told fire crews were at the house of a Swanton Township resident Tuesday evening for an outdoor fire where the owner was burning leaves. It's uncertain if the overnight field fire is the result of the burning leaves rekindling.

Sager Road was temporarily closed. It has since reopened.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.