Only on 11: Teen's stolen guitar returned after spotted in music store

A stolen guitar is back in the right musical hands Tuesday. Last week, musician Kristi Marie told WTOL she went into a local bar for a gig and came out to find her car broken into.

Her 16-year-old son Addison Schmidt's guitar was gone. But not for long.

"It's pretty exciting how it all - how the community came together, and the guitar was recognized at the guitar store," said Marie.

She says employees at Guitar Center on Spring Meadows Drive recognized her son's guitar when it was brought in Tuesday.

Police were able to arrest 25-year-old Andrew Colter, Jr., outside the store. He's being charged with receiving stolen property.

"They (the store employees) did their due diligence by looking at [the guitar], inspecting it, checking it out to see if it matched up with what was a piece of stolen property," said Toledo Police Lt. Joe Heffernan. "They stalled him until the police officers could get there and it all worked out just how we'd like."

Heffernan says most of what was taken from Marie's car was returned to her, and some other items were found that could be related to other cases.

"It's been humbling," said Marie. "I mean, I've always appreciated my friends in the music community, and Toledo – [I] always have been a lover of Toledo - but now it's like even more so. Even in the wake of, like, something awful happening, just absolute beauty has come from it, and it's just, it's pretty cool."

Her son went from having no guitars, to now having two, after Marie says a community member donated a new guitar to him.

Marie says they've been feeling the love and want to give some right back.

"We're trying to figure out how we can pay it forward, and just really do something back, because just, we've received so much lately," she said.

