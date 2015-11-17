First Federal Bank gives TPS students chance to learn with Toledo Zoo animals

Thanks to First Federal Bank, TPS students are getting the opportunity to see, up close, some of the animals at the Toledo Zoo.

On Tuesday, bank officials presented Toledo Public Schools with a $5,000 donation, which will make it possible for nine elementary schools to participate in an educational assembly program that allows the Toledo Zoo to bring animals to the students for educational programs.

“Trying to further their mission, to help these kids be successful, and who knows, maybe you have a future zoologist in here or maybe you have a biologist in here. So maybe this will spark something for them going forward,” said Reginald Temple with First Federal Bank.

Harvard Elementary will be the first school to welcome the Zoo's "Zooper Challenge,” an interactive program that will sometimes use live animals for lessons.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.