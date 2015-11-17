Silent Killer: Firefighters' biggest enemy isn't a burning building

When you watch Regan dance, you'd never know what she's endured in just 12 years of life.

Being an official is not easy. With all the booing and yelling from fans, you’ve got to have tough skin. And chances are, you’ve heard or even contributed to chaos in the stands.

The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.

From Pills to Pot: The future of medical marijuana in Ohio

She says this behavior not only turns coaches away, but also some players as well.

Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.

Tricia Cullop has been head coach at UT for 10 years (Source: WTOL)

Holy Toledo! There's no doubt you've heard that expression before. But do you know where it comes from?

Their job is to rush into burning buildings and to the scene of accidents to save your life, but that job is putting firefighters’ lives at risk for a reason that may come as a surprise. WTOL investigated the silent killer that is responsible for an alarming amount of line-of-duty deaths.

In February of 2009, Toledo firefighter Michael Darrington died while on duty at Firehouse 14.

"It's something that isn't supposed to happen to a 45-year-old healthy man, so we are a little shocked right now," Darrington’s friend Richard Hogan said at the time.

Darrington died of a heart attack. He was the 10th Toledo firefighter to die from a cardiac event out of the 52 line-of-duty deaths the department has experienced.

After many similar deaths across the country, research on the epidemic began.

What they discovered was shocking, even for Dr. Ameer Kabour, president of Toledo Cardiology and Cardiovascular research.

"It surprised us with the percentage,” he said. “We thought that the firefighter would have a higher risk for heart attack by 20 percent, but according to a national study released in 2012, the percentage ranged from 45-55 percent, depending on the firefighter’s age.”

A study by the National Fire Prevention Association shows 45 percent of deaths in firefighters under the age of 45 are linked to heart attacks. That number increased to 55 percent in firefighters older than 45.

Firefighters are more likely to die from a heart attack than in a burning building. WTOL's Michelle Zepeda learned about this startling statistic firsthand when she traveled to Maryland to visit the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial. That's where she learned about three men under the age of 45 with stories like Darrington's: After responding to calls for help, they all passed away from a cardiac event.

"The job that we have can be very stressful. [It] can be very physical," said Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld.

When called to a fire, firefighters put on more than 100 pounds of gear and work in conditions where the temperatures soar hundreds of degrees.

"If you have a family history of heart problems, if you have risk factor of high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol - please take it seriously,” said Dr. Kabour. “Go to your doctor, request a full cardiac evaluation, because you are really at much higher risk for sudden death or a heart attack."

Countless studies have now been published on this topic. The research is forcing fire departments to take action.

Larger departments like NYFD and Boston Fire require firefighters to participate in mandatory educational programs and screenings to pinpoint risk factors.

Toledo’s programs are not mandatory, though.

"What we offer is proactive,” said Hertzfeld. “You start to face challenges when you talk about a mandatory program, and most people would agree it's better to make something voluntary than all-inclusive so it doesn't feel punitive."

Toledo firefighters are offered a free in-depth, tri-annual health screening through their union's health insurance plan.

As for education, Jami Williamson with Owen’s Community College offers a voluntary health assessment for members of TFD.

"It was kind of a two-way street,” Williamson said. “I had a personal interest with my husband being a firefighter, and I wanted to offer a program to them."

Toledo Fire and Rescue picks up the cost and firefighters’ results are confidential, so regardless of the results, they will not risk their jobs.

"It's giving them a great deal of information on what their health situation is and their fitness level," explained Williamson.

The assessments have been offered for two years, but only 8 percent of firefighters have taken advantage of it.

"Bottom line: Responsibility comes down to all of us to take care of ourselves to be better firefighters," said Lt. Hertzfeld.

The department does have a Health and Wellness Officer on staff who looks into the best ways to keep firefighters safe and healthy. They also provide a workout room inside every firehouse in the city.

The tools are there; it now falls in the hands of the firefighters, and their families, to act.

"If they want to survive and don't want to be a victim, like those 45 percent of people who have died in the line of duty because of a heart attack, they should take it seriously and consider it," said Dr. Kabour.

