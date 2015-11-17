Toledo Muslim mother comforts children, fights stereotypes in wake of Paris attacks

The recent terrorist attacks in Paris have brought challenges to the Muslim community, including in Toledo.

As one University of Toledo professor holds an open discussion about the misconceptions of Islam and the ideology of Islamic State, his wife is at home comforting their children over the stereotypes and hardships they and other Muslim families face.

"It's a conversation that we have to have, and I don't think I can hide them from it. I can't protect them from it," said Sarah Anjum.

Anjum is an attorney, mother of five, and one who's been a converted practicing Muslim since 2004. She has lived in Toledo with her family for almost seven years, but the recent Paris attacks have caused concern with some of her children, especially her 6-year-old son.

"He says, 'Mama, I'm so happy that I look American because it helps me not get arrested,'" she said.

Anjum says the memory that stays with her most happened when she was watching the aftermath unfold in Paris.

"He burst into tears and he said, 'Mama, don't do that. Don't you know how scared I am that the men in the pickup trucks are to come and shoot us in the mosque?’" she said.

It's concerns like this that make him scared to go to places like the mosque and the library. Anjum says it's heartbreaking and it takes a lot of coaching to get him to continue to live life as normal, but it's something they have to do.

"While we're taking precautions, we're also living our life, because that's the only way they're going to have, grow up to be, you know, whole people," Anjum said.

And she says she turns to the roots of the attacks to comfort her children.

"If they're only coming after you because you're Islam, because of what's beautiful about you, then you're going to be ok, and you're going to be safe," she said.

She says even though it's a parent's first instinct to hide and protect their children from bad, we need to look at it a different way.

"To send our children out unprepared is doing them a disservice,” she said. “We have to teach them how to respond to it with strength, and with character, and with love, and that's the only way to go forward.”

But it's not just her kids that have fears. Anjum says when she was nine months pregnant, walking to school and pushing her 3-year-old in a stroller, a man tried to hit them with his car because they're Muslim.

She says the man didn't hide his intentions of hitting them because they are Muslim, and now she makes sure she stays aware and protected.

What's really upsetting, she says, is the negative impact Islamic State is having on her faith.

"It's the most devastating hurt I can imagine dealing with,” she said. “To take what you hold so dear, what is the most integral, most beautiful, most loved part of you, and to have people try to turn it into something ugly is hard to even put into words. The grief and the pain that it causes is horrendous."

But she says her answer is to keep showing the true side, kindness and love, in hopes of turning around that viewpoint.

"I have a chance to change minds simply through living my life," she said.

And she hopes her kids will do the same.

"My 4-year-old is just starting to become aware, but she still has that innocence, so she's very proud of who she is, and I hope she doesn't lose that," she said.

And there's one verse from the Quran that she continues to turn to:

"’With every hardship comes ease.’ And that's a promise. And I hang on to that. And I remember that," she said.

