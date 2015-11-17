Babies born heroin-addicted increasing, fewer foster homes available

Some of the Little family's photos.

November is Adoption Awareness Month, and it’s a crucial time for foster kids.

The Little family in Walbridge is anything but what their last name suggests. The family has fostered more than 20 children in the last 22 years.

"We do it because our kids needs us," foster mom Kriste Little said. "We've went from teen moms, to sibling groups, to babies, to teens again, and to drug-exposed babies.”

Three of the babies the Littles are fostering now were born addicted to opiates.

"The opiate babies, they are hard babies,” Little said. “They are miserable, and you feel really bad for them."

Many of the babies born opiate-dependent suffer serious birth defects and have long-term issues like learning disabilities.

The heroin epidemic has brought an influx of opiate-addicted babies born in Lucas County. ProMedica alone has seen 150 babies born drug-dependent just this year. That's 75 times more than the just two babies born drug-addicted in 2007.

"The largest number of foster kids is in the zero to five group because that's the most vulnerable,” said Julie Malkin, who has worked with Lucas County Children Services for the past nine years.

In the time she’s been with the agency, Malkin says there has been a nearly 40 percent decrease in foster homes.

"When I started, we had 300 families. Now, we have less than 200,” Malkin said.

Part of the reason there are fewer foster families is the extensive requirements the state mandates for foster parents.

"[The state requires] pretty significant background checks, because we want to make sure you are safe for our children," Malkin said.

The entire process takes about six to eight months and involves a home study and extensive training.

But if you ask Kriste Little, it’s all worth it in the end.

"It’s challenging but it’s also very rewarding,” she said.

