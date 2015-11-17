City council reviewing TFD purchases made with smoke alarm fund

On Tuesday, Toledo City Council discussed a concern about the way the fire department is spending money.

Last week, some members of city council received a packet with copies of receipts for expensive dinners, hotels, alcohol and other items. Those council members were told the receipts were reimbursed from the Smoke Detector Trust Fund.

Money in the fund comes from businesses that have been fined for not having working sprinklers in their buildings. According to a city ordinance, the fund was set up to cover community fire prevention programs, public education material, and smoke detectors for homes in need.

In August, the ordinance was amended to also allow "accreditation expenditures and officer education."

After seeing the receipts, city council is revisiting the ordinance language.

Fire officials were not available for comment Tuesday, but the Local 92 has sent a letter to one of the deputy fire chiefs asking why the Smoke Detector Trust Fund was used in such a way.

Council members say the receipts are being handed over to the city auditor and council will vote on changing the ordinance language next week.

