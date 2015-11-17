Gov. Kasich discusses Paris attacks, refugees in first major national security address

Ohio Gov. John Kasich made headlines Monday when he expressed interest in closing the state's borders to Syrian refugees after Friday's Paris terror attacks.

In his first major national security address at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, Gov. Kasich weighed in on several of those timely security topics, first offering condolences for the Paris attacks:

"We are the melting pot of every people in the world. So when Paris hurts, we hurt. When Ukraine hurts, we hurt. And conversely, when those places hurt and we don't act, the world is weaker, and so are we. Last Friday in Paris, it was made obvious to the world yet again that there is an enormous chasm between the world view of civilized people and the world view of those who committed these acts of horror. We believe that life has value and meaning. They see no value, even in their own lives, let alone others. We believe that different views and ideas should be respected, and these make us stronger. They believe the answer to disagreements is death. We believe men and women are equal. They believe women are property. We live in the light of God's love for all creation. They pervert and hijack one of the world's principle religions. We live in a modern world, a world of free expression, a world of science, of respect for individual respect and liberties. They live in a darkness, devoid of even the basic understanding of humanity. If we forget these differences, it is at our peril. Unless we want to see the bloodshed of Paris visited here in America and in the streets of our allies' capitals, we need to get serious immediately about dealing with this threat. There can be no negotiating, and no delay with this darkness. We must simply defeat it."

When speaking about the threats that ISIS has posed, Kasich says that the American government must get serious, be defensive, and defeat it.

"With ISIS having directly threatened the US homeland, we cannot afford to wait. We must act now," he said. "We must invoke Article 5, the Mutual Defense Clause of the North American Treaty, and bring NATO together to assist our ally France and its defense. I agree with (French) President Hollande that Friday's attacks were an act of war by ISIS on France and, therefore, they were an attack on America and every other NATO member state. NATO came to our aid after 9/11, NATO must now do so for France. We must be swift, we must be decisive, we must be absolute."

Gov. Kasich also addressed the refugee issue, and said that he does not believe the US can adequately screen the Syrian refugees coming into the country.

"The only thing that I am saying is for right now, until we get a handle on where we are, we need to stop. And once we have a rational program and we can determine who it is that's coming, then it's another story. But for this point in time, in light of what we're seeing in the world, it's reasonable to stop," he said. "I've done many, many things to make sure that people who find themselves in the shadows are taken care of. I'll continue to do it. But you also have to be in a position of where you're not going to jeopardize other people, and that's the problem here. So, everybody slow down, you can have 50 different questions, but my sense is: stop now, get your act together, and then we can proceed once we know where we are."

Along with other Republican leaders, Kasich is calling for the creation of a “safe zone” for refugees in Syria that the US and other allies would protect. Additionally, he left room for welcoming the refugees after a more thorough security screening process has been set up.

