Oregon police looking for burglary suspects

By Steven Jackson, Reporter
OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

Oregon police are looking for two men they say broke into a home on Olivewood Ave. earlier this month.

Police say the suspects went to the rear of the home and broke in through the laundry room window. The suspects stole a gaming system, stereo equipment, a wallet and two iPads – all worth a total of more than $2,000.

Police say it’s important to get these men off the streets and are encouraging residents to be extra vigilant, especially since the holiday season is approaching.

"Be diligent in locking up your car and locking up your house when you are not there,” said Det. Larry George. “Don't leave anything unlocked. That’s just inviting trouble."

Anyone with information on the burglary should call Oregon police at 419-698-7061.

