West Toledo woman concerned with safety of route to school

One west Toledo woman, concerned about the safety of the students walking to and from Washington Local Schools, wants something done.

She says Herst Road off Alexis in west Toledo has no sidewalks and if some aren’t put in soon, something tragic will enviably happen.

Photos show students walking in the road and on the grass, dodging cars on the way to and from school.

One woman, who asked not to be identified, says she’s reached out to the city several times, but they haven’t responded with a solution.

She says if something isn’t done, she won’t be allowing her kids to walk to and from school when they come of age.

She says sidewalks, speed cameras or flashing lights need to go in the area to keep it safe.

“There are kids everywhere, cars everywhere. They're dodging kids, kids are dodging cars. Someone is going to get hurt, a child is going to get hurt, and I don't want to be around when it happens,” she said.



Safe Routes to Schools say they'll be discussing improvement areas with the Washington Local School district next year.

The city says if a person wants sidewalks installed, they have to get a petition together and at least two thirds of the property owners in that area have to be in favor of it. If approved, the city will cover 15 percent of it and the rest will come from property taxes.

To get the process started call 419-936-2275.

